Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian Constitution Celebrated In BAMU Lecture Series

Senior counsel Adv Pawankumar Shinde expressed, “The Constitution of India is the best in the world, and its credit goes to its framer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. No person is above the Constitution and the country.”

Shinde delivered a lecture on "Indian Constitution: Tradition and Debate in the Constituent Assembly" during a series organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Public Administration Department and Phule – Dr Ambedkar Ideology and Research Centre. Dr Satish Dandge, Head of the Public Administration Department, presided over the event.

Shinde elaborated on various events during the debates and discussions in the Constituent Assembly. He highlighted that all opinions were considered during the Constitution's framing, with the best selected, resulting in India's Constitution being hailed as the world's finest.

Dr Ambedkar entrusted the Constitution to the people of India, establishing a sacred democratic system in the country. Shinde emphasised that no person, government, or entity is above the Constitution, and every individual bears the responsibility to uphold its sanctity and that of the nation.

Concluding remarks were made by Dr Dandge, with the presence of former Pro-Vice Chancellor Sham Shirsat, Dr Jyoti Dhaigude, and others. The event saw a significant turnout of teachers, students, and social activists. Dr Satyapal Kamble conducted the proceedings, while Ruturaj Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.