Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hardcore Criminal Detained In Harsul Under MPDA Act | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police detained hardcore criminal Ajay Ramesh Wahul, alias Thakur, in Harsul under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, marking his second detention, officials said on Wednesday. He was previously detained last year and released later.

Thakur has a record of around 48 cases, including thefts, burglary, robbery, fights, molestation, and other crimes registered against him in various police stations across the city.

On October 18, he and his accomplices forcefully entered the house of a Saluji Vitthalrao Kale, assaulting him, his son, and his wife. Thakur threatened them to vacate the house within two days and also damaged a four-wheeler parked in front of Kale’s house. A case was registered against Thakur.

Upon his release in 2022, Thakur resumed criminal activities, prompting the police to submit a proposal for his detention to Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya. Acting on this proposal, CP Lohiya sanctioned the detention order to curb his increasing criminal behavior and minimise fear among the people.

The execution of the detention action was supervised by CP Lohiya and involved the efforts of API Suresh Jarwal, ASI Vilas Vaishnav, Digambar Rathod, Deepak Shinde, and others.