Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gambling Den Busted In Kabranagar, ₹1.51 Lakh Worth Items Seized

The Jawaharnagar police conducted a raid and busted a gambling den in Kabranagar on Sunday night. The police arrested eight gamblers and seized various items worth ₹1.51 lakh from them.

According to the information received, API DM Chandan and his team were patrolling in the jurisdiction of the Jawaharnagar police station. He received information that some people were gambling near Masjid Road in Kabranagar. He immediately informed PI Vyankatesh Kendre, who later guided the police team to conduct a raid.

When the police team raided the den, they found eight people gambling in a closed room. At the sight of the police, the gamblers tried to flee from the scene, but the police nabbed them. The police seized ₹7,000 cash, mobile phones worth ₹54,000, and a motorcycle worth ₹94,000, totaling ₹1.51 lakh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Habib Khan, Salman Ayub Khan, Syed Kaleem, Shaikh Shahzaad, Feroz Khan, Javed Salaam Chaus, Tahir Bismillah Shaikh, and Rafiq Mohammad Khan.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Kendre by API Chandan, Gajendra Shingane, Javed Pathan, Shrikant Kale, Rajesh Chavan, Chandrakant Pote, Satish Sanap, and others.