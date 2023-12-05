 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: FIR Against Organisers Of Manoj Jarange's Rally For Time Limit Violation
Jarange has been touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand of reservation for the Maratha community

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Jarange | PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have registered an FIR against six organisers of a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for holding the event beyond the permissible time limit, an official said on Tuesday.

The organisers had sought permission from the police for Jarange's rally in Kannad on December 2 and it was scheduled at 6pm. It was supposed to conclude by 10pm. But the rally started at 11pm and ended at 12.40am the next day, violating the time limit mentioned by the organisers while seeking permission, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Sunday. Loudspeakers were also used at the rally, creating nuisance for residents nearby, it said.

The case has been registered against the six organisers under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying a lawful order given by a public servant), 268 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.

Jarange has been touring parts of Maharashtra to raise awareness about his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

After touring Kannad, the activist visited Jalgaon and Buldhana districts on Monday. He stayed in Hingoli district of the Marathwada region on Tuesday night after meeting Maratha community members in Akola and Washim districts, an organiser of his tour said in a release.

