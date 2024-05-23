Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmers Incur Heavy Losses Due To Unseasonal Rains In Waluj, Panchnama Conducted |

Several localities in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, including Ranjangaon, Ghanegaon, Itawa, Jogeshwari, and others, were lashed heavily by unseasonal rain on Monday evening. The residents incurred heavy losses due to the rainfall. The administration conducted a panchnama on Tuesday to assess the losses incurred by the villagers in these localities.

The heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, lashed the Waluj area. The tin sheds on the houses of residents were blown off, trees were uprooted, and animals died. In Ghanegaon, two cows died and one was injured. The onion and other crops of the farmers were destroyed. The farmers had stored the onions in their houses in Panchsheelnagar, Sangharnagar, and other localities in Ghanegaon, but the roofs were blown off due to the heavy winds, resulting in significant losses for the farmers.

As the roofs were blown off the animal sheds, two cows died, and several cattle were injured as the sheds collapsed on them. Trees were uprooted, and the walls of some houses collapsed. The power supply to Ghanegaon and other areas was disrupted, and the residents had to spend the entire night in darkness.

A solar panel installed on the house of Shakuntala Gayake was blown off, and the sweet lime tree in the farm of Dattu Bankar was uprooted. Other farmers also suffered losses in their farms.

Talathi Sandeep Pawar, Gramsevak GL Boleshekar, Agriculture Assistant Pramial Bhand, Sarpanch Keshv Gayake, and Deputy Sarpanch Sudhakar Gayake visited the localities and estimated the losses by conducting the panchnama.

Farmers Dattu Bankar, Nivrutti Kalwane, Laxman Kalwane, Dnyaneshwar Gayake, Kishor Kshirsagar, Rahul Gayake, Sopan Gayake, Sandeep Kalwane, Kiran Rokade, Sanjay Danke, Nikhil Gopne, and others incurred heavy losses.