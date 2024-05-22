Was Devendra Fadnavis' Pune Visit Meant To Shield Probe Agencies In Porsche Crash Case, Asks Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve | File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis whether his visit to Pune following the Porsche crash incident was aimed at shielding the investigative agencies in the case.

He also alleged that Fadnavis visited Pune only after there was an uproar on social media platforms over the incident.

Danve said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Was Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Pune meant to hide the blunders of the investigative agencies. Only after there was an uproar on social media platforms that Fadnavis went to Pune or else he would been spotted doing election campaign in Odisha or Delhi."

"Where was Fadnavis when a relative of a senior official deliberately hit a woman with his car in Thane. She had to go to court in the case. So the question arises for whose benefit Fadnavis came to Pune?" the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said.

Amid allegations that local NCP MLA Sunil Tingre tried to put pressure on the Pune Police in connection with this case, Danve asked the legislator why he went to the police station in the middle of the night if the details of the case could be taken on the phone.

It is Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who should provide answers to these questions, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar attacked the Pune Police for allegedly questioning the relationship of the victims, both IT professionals, who were killed.

Ambedkar said the Yerawada Police Station officials spent more time quizzing the relationship between Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh, while allegedly serving pizzas and burgers to the accused boy.

"This is how the system benefits the privileged and the rich. How a minor was served alcohol in the pub, how did the showroom release the (Porsche) vehicle without the registration number," demanded Ambedkar, wondering how the vehicle plying without number plates failed to catch the eye of the traffic police.

Raising more doubts, Ambedkar asked how the minor accused got bail instead of juvenile custody, why was the alcohol test done after eight hours and whether Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis went to ensure justice for the victims or to ensure that the builder's son went free.

"The authorities have sprung into action after an uproar from all quarters and not because they believed it was the right thing to do," pointed Ambedkar, a former MP, lauding the Pune citizens for raising their voices strongly.