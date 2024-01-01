Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Factory Owner, Labour Contractor Booked For Fire Incident Which Killed Six Workers In Waluj

The Waluj MIDC police have filed charges against the owner, Saberkhan Shabbirkhan Pathan, and the labour contractor, Mohammad Hisnomuddin Shaikh, holding them responsible for the six workers' deaths in the Waluj fire incident.

The Sunshine Enterprises, a hand gloves manufacturing unit in the Waluj MIDC area, caught fire in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the tragic death of six workers.

Owner Saberkhan Shabbirkhan Pathan |

Labour contractor Mohammad Hisnomuddin Shaikh |

Worker recounted the incident

A worker named Akbar Ali, who managed to escape the fire, recounted that all the workers were sleeping inside the company premises after completing their work. "There were a total of 15 people, including the labour contractor, his family, and the owner's brother who stayed overnight. When smoke and flames engulfed the area, the workers tried to exit through the only available way. The company was filled with raw materials and finished goods, making it challenging for the workers to escape. Despite some managing to climb terraces and trees, six workers lost their lives in the tragic incident," he added.

Safety norms were blatantly ignored at Sunshine Enterprises, as the company lacked proper exits, safety equipment, and fire extinguishers. The site, surrounded from all sides with only one entrance, posed a significant risk.

The absence of alternative exit routes proved fatal for the workers during the fire. The company produces plastic and cotton hand gloves, with the raw materials processed on-site. The authorities have highlighted the need for adherence to safety regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.