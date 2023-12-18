Pune: Talawade Candle Unit Fire Toll Reaches 14; Owner Held After Discharge From Hospital |

The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area has reached 14 after two women succumbed to their injuries, a civic official said.

In another development, police arrested Sharad Sutar, the owner of the fire-hit unit located at Talawade, after he was discharged from hospital. He had also sustained injuries in the blaze.

"An injured woman, Kamal Choure (35), died on Saturday, while Usha Padvi (40) succumbed on Sunday," the official said.

The fire broke out on December 8 afternoon in the unit that specialised in making sparkling candles used in birthday celebrations.

Factory in red zone

According to an eyewitness, the factory fire was accompanied by an explosion, prompting nearby residents to rush to the scene. Deepak Borude, who owns a nearby godown, described the harrowing scene as women emerged from the fire, engulfed in flames and crying for help. Borude and others intervened to extinguish the flames on the victims.

Official reports indicate that the factory is located near a defence area, and both the firm's owner and the landowner will face charges for the violation. The owner of the firm sustained injuries in the fire. A red zone is an area around defence plots like ordnance factories, where construction is not allowed.

While six persons died on the same day, 10 others were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days. The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.