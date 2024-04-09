 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director Creates Ruckus In Girls Hostel
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

A hostel director created a ruckus and threatened the inmates in the girls' hostel at Rachnakar Colony in the railway station area in the wee hours of Monday. The director, over a money-related issue, heavily knocked on the door of a girl student's room at around 2 am on Monday, but she did not open it. This sudden incident terrified all the girls staying in the hostel.

According to the details, a man from Latur runs a girls' hostel in Rachnakar Colony. Around 55 students live in the hostel. He has taken the building on a rental contract.

Later, PI Praveen Yadav and others visited the hostel and also informed the parents of the girls staying there. Some parents came and took their daughters home as they considered the hostel unsafe for their girls. The police made arrangements for food and accommodation in the hostel for the girls whose parents had not yet come to the hostel.

The director, after getting out of the police station, escaped and is still absconding. The police called his wife to the police station and she assured that the fees of the girls would be returned.

