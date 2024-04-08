Gujarat: Stray Dogs Attack, Kill 11-Year-Old Girl In Bhanvad

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Rajkot: In yet another tragic incident highlighting the issue of stray dogs in the state, an 11-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being attacked by a pack of strays on Sunday. The deceased, Puri, daughter of Hirabhai Piprotar, resided in the Rupmora area of Bhanvad in Dwarka.

According to reports, the attack occurred around 4:00 pm on April 7th. Puri was playing outside her residence when she was accosted by a group of stray dogs. The animals inflicted severe injuries on the child. Rushed to the Bhanvad government hospital in critical condition, Puri was unfortunately declared dead on arrival by the attending doctors.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, reigniting concerns about the growing stray dog population and the dangers they pose. Public frustration over the lack of effective management strategies for strays is likely to intensify following this tragedy.

Hirabhai Piprotar, Puri's father, is said to be inconsolable. The details surrounding the incident and the family's background are still emerging. However, this event has highlighted the urgent need for stricter animal control measures and potentially, sterilization and vaccination programs to curb the stray dog population and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Bhanvad authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident or any potential actions they might take. However, it is expected that this latest development will compel them to address the issue with renewed urgency. Public outcry and pressure from local representatives are likely to mount in the wake of the girl’s death.