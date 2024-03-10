Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Development Plan For The City Finally Published

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has finally published the much-awaited Development Plan for the city recently, which is 'Proposed Land Use (PLU)' recently. After publishing the PLU in the Government Gazette, the administration appealed to the people to send the objections and suggestions with reason in writing within 60 days to the Town Planning Deputy Director's Office of the CSMC.

Shrikanth Deshmukh, the Designated Officer appointed by the state government for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar submitted the PLU to the Administrator G. Srikanth on Friday. Speaking with the reporters, Srikanth said that the Development Plan for the city has been pending for the past 30 years, which is an injustice to the citizens. Moreover, the development of the city was also hampered due to the lack of proper planning. It is also very unfortunate that the earlier Development Plan was struck down in the legal procedures in the Supreme Court. Now, the development strategy will get a new dimension due to the new plan. However, no development plan can satisfy each and every person, he stated.

The development plan draft was presented to CSMC in a sealed envelope in two copies to get the suggestions and objections from the citizens. The details and the maps of the draft can be made available to the citizens after paying a certain amount of fees to the Deputy Director's Office, Town Planning.

First Development Plan in 1975

The first development plan for the city was prepared in 1975. It was the plan of the old city and the government finalised it in 2002. The plan drafted in 1982 included 18 villages in the fringe areas in the corporation's jurisdiction. The next development plan prepared in 2022 was struck down by the Supreme Court. The Court directed the concerned authorities to make a new and integrated development plan for the city. However, the plan was delayed due to legal and other procedures. The Court then issued an order to appoint a special officer to draft the plan. Accordingly, the deputy director of the Town Planning Department, Shrikant Deshmukh, was appointed.