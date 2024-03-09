 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Sugar Production At 90 Lakh Tons; 35% Of National Output
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Sugar Production At 90 Lakh Tons; 35% Of National Output

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
The sugar production in Maharashtra has reached 90 lakh tonnes so far in the crushing season of 2023-24, and it accounts for about 35% of the countrywide output, said state's Sugar Commissioner Anil Kawade on Friday. Sugar production in the country stands at about 264 lakh tonnes as of now, he said.

"Maharashtra's sugar production has reached nearly 90 lakh tons, which is about 35% of the national output. Sugar-producing factories are still functional (in the state) and production of another five lakh tons of sugar is expected," he stated.

He said that 204 mills in the state produced sugar in the current crushing season. So far, 15 factories have stopped production, but the work in the remaining factories could continue till the end of March.

"The sugar production in the state may come down by nearly 5-10 lakh tons this year (as the sugarcane crop was affected by less rainfall). It was 105 lakh tons during the past season of crushing," the commissioner said.

