Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Removes Encroachments At Seven Hills |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed encroachments in the Seven Hills area and permanently cleared 17 huts along the road on Wednesday.

Some vendors had established huts on the Gajanan Maharaj Mandir to Seven Hills Road, where they had been residing and selling various products for several months. These vendors created inconvenience for ongoing traffic and pedestrians, accumulating significant garbage on the street. The presence of these huts also led to several accidents. Despite warnings, the vendors refused to vacate the area and even threatened the CSMC anti-encroachment squad with self-immolation if removed.

In response, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth reviewed the encroachments on city roads and instructed Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi and Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Devare to clear the roads of encroachments.

As part of the initiative, Devare and Assistant Commissioner Prasad Deshpande had directed vendors on Seven Hills Road to remove the encroachments themselves a month ago, but there was no compliance.

Subsequently, the anti-encroachment squad, under strict police supervision, removed the huts from the streets on Wednesday. Initially facing opposition from the encroachment holders, Devare and Jawaharnagar Police Station's PI Vyankatesh Kendre successfully convinced them, leading to the permanent removal of the huts. Vendors were allowed to retrieve their belongings before the action.

Similarly, encroachments by book and article vendors and those in front of three nurseries were also cleared from Gajanan Maharaj Road.

The operation was carried out by Prasad Deshpande, Inspector Syed Jamshed, Sagar Shresht, and others.