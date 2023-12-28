PHOTOS And VIDEO: All-Girls NCC Cycling Expedition, Covering Kanyakumari To New Delhi, Reaches Pune |

The NCC Cycling expedition, titled "Mahila Shakti ka Abhedya Safar," marking 75 years of NCC, has reached Pune and it was ‘flagged in’ at National War Memorial on Wednesday.

The expedition which started from Kanyakumari on December 8 2023 will culminate at New Delhi on January 26 2024 after covering a whopping 3232 km along the western axis of India.

Led by Brig NS Chaarag, the team comprises 11 Senior Wing (Girl) cadets, aligning with the Nari Shakti theme of the Republic Day Parade 2024.

Aimed at spotlighting women's role in India's growth, the Cyclothon seeks to inspire youth to carry India's transformative story forward.

On December 27, 2023, the team reached Pune, where it was ceremoniously flagged in at the National War Memorial by Wing Commander Suresh Mehendale (Retd), a 1971 War veteran, alongside local NNC Cadets. Brig Arjun Mitra, Group Commander NCC of Pune, was also in attendance. The cycling team paid their respects to fallen soldiers at the War Memorial. Subsequently, the team visited the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, followed by a visit to the iconic Fergusson College on December 28. The Cyclothon is set to be flagged off to Panvel on December 29.

