Pune: NDA Convocation and Passing Out Parade In Stunning Photos

By: Aakash Singh | November 30, 2023

President Murmu reviewed NDA passing out parade and lauded participation of 1st batch of women cadets

The Convocation Ceremony of 145th NDA course of National Defence Academy was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on 29 Nov 2023.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune.

Terming it as a historic day, Murmu extended good wished to the women cadets

Murmu said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward

21 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme

Aerobatic display during the passing-out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla

The second and third year cadets take part in the passing out parade

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA)

