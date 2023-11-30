Pune: NDA Convocation and Passing Out Parade In Stunning Photos

By: Aakash Singh | November 30, 2023
President Murmu reviewed NDA passing out parade and lauded participation of 1st batch of women cadets
The Convocation Ceremony of 145th NDA course of National Defence Academy was held at the Habibullah Hall of NDA on 29 Nov 2023.
The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof (Dr) Suresh W Gosavi, Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune.
Terming it as a historic day, Murmu extended good wished to the women cadets
Murmu said the NDA is a "cradle of leadership" and asked the cadets to move forward
21 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme
Aerobatic display during the passing-out parade of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla
The second and third year cadets take part in the passing out parade
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA)
