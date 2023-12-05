Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Launches Crackdown On Ambikanagar Encroachments |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) launched a campaign targetting traffic-obstructing encroachments on eight roads in Ambikanagar near Bhagatsinghnagar on Monday.

Collaborating with the CS Smart City Development Corporation, CSMC initiated road expansion efforts to build a 15-meter road and enhance the area's development plan. Presently, work is underway on the 15-meter development plan road. Residents had set up tin sheds and commercial ventures like a vehicle washing center, garage, cosmetic shop, and beauty parlour along this road. Despite being instructed to remove these encroachments last Thursday, the residents didn't comply with the administration's directive.

Consequently, CSMC Commissioner G Srikant directed the anti-encroachment team to clear the road on Monday.

Following the removal of encroachments, immediate work commenced on road, footpath, and drainage enhancements.

The administration expressed gratitude for the residents' cooperation in eliminating encroachments.

Additionally, action was taken against vegetable and fruit vendors impeding footpath access on the Sahakantagar to Shalmoonnia Darga Road. This action was prompted by a recent traffic obstruction leading to a major accident. Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Devare, Inspector Syed Jamshed, and the anti-encroachment squad participated in seizing articles from around 40 vegetable vendors.