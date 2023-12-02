Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Property Tax Recovery Drive Initiated By CSMC Receives Good Response From Citizens |

Facing a financial crunch in the city and given the lack of funds, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had initiated a property tax recovery drive recently.

The CSMC commissioner and administrator G Srikanth who took charge of the city administration as the commissioner recently launched the drive a few days ago.

Srikanth said, "We have received a good response so far and only recently, on Thursday, a long pending property tax by Shri Saraswati Bhuvan Education Institute was paid to the corporation where a total sum of Rs 67 lakh was paid by the institute for its 15 properties in the city."

The Shri Saraswati Bhuvan Education Institute failed to pay the property tax for its 15 properties in the city since 2012 and the matter was pending. The issue of property tax was sub-judice and the institute had requested concession in general and other tax as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act 132-1 (B) for the educational institutes, to which the court had granted a temporary stay in this matter, informed a CSMC official.

The administration barring the general, employment guarantee and state education taxes asked the institute to pay the property tax. Accordingly, the institute offered to pay the property tax to the corporation.

Other than the institute, the CSMC also received Rs 20 lakh property tax from the former MLC Subhash Zambad in the Satara area, informed the officials from CSMC.