Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Announces Pay Slips For Contractual Employees

This was the first time that Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth and other officers wore CSMC ceremonial caps |

As part of the Atmanirbhar Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) initiative, the administration has decided to provide pay slips to contractual employees. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth announced this during the flag hoisting ceremony on the 75th Republic Day.

The ceremony took place on January 26 at the CSMC headquarters at 8am. Srikanth hoisted the national flag and addressed employees and residents. Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, City Engineer AB Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Urban Planning Director Manoj Garje, Chief Auditor Shivaji Naikwade, freedom fighters, department heads, school representatives, students, ex-servicemen, employees, and residents attended. Notably, this was the first time the Commissioner and other officers wore CSMC ceremonial caps.

Srikanth emphasised CSMC's commitment to innovation and service provision for residents. Efforts are underway to make the entire city septic tank-free, with plans to implement this in Padegaon and Mitmitta areas soon to prevent groundwater pollution. The administration aims to enhance water supply, drainage, and garden facilities.

Highlighting achievements, Srikanth mentioned the city's improved ranking in Swachh Survekshan and efforts to emulate the cleanliness model of Indore. Solid waste management initiatives aim to achieve a 100% clean and beautiful city.

The administration is implementing innovative ideas in schools, Savitri Control Room, city bus transport, gardens, and other sectors. Cultural Officer Shambhu Vishwasu conducted the proceedings, and Srikanth inaugurated the administrative committee's new cell in the presence of dignitaries.