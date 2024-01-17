 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cops Arrest Sword-Wielding Man Terrorising Locals
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cops Arrest Sword-Wielding Man Terrorising Locals

The accused is a hardened criminal with several previously registered cases against him, according to the police

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
The Cidco police apprehended a notorious goon with a criminal record who was brandishing a sword and instilling fear among the public in the Cidco N-6 area on Tuesday.

Identified as Shaikh Umer Shaikh Aaref (31, Katkat Gate), he was taken into custody, and a sword was seized from him.

According to the information from the police, Shaikh engaged in a dispute with someone in the Cidco N-6 area. Following the altercation, he returned home, retrieved a sword, and, accompanied by a minor boy, began intimidating people near Yashwanrao Chavan High School.

Shaikh verbally abused and threatened individuals, even expressing intentions to harm them. Alert residents promptly contacted the Cidco police using the emergency number 112. API Shraddha Waidande and other officers swiftly responded to the call. However, Umer had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

After an extensive search, the police apprehended both Umer and the minor boy. Umer is a hardened criminal with several previously registered cases against him, according to the police.

