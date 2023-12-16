Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Review Security At Bus Stands Amidst Surge In Thefts |

Considering the increased complaints of pickpocketing and thefts at the Central Bus Stand and CIDCO Bus Stand, the city police conducted a review of security at both locations on Saturday. ACP Sampat Shinde and Kranti Chowk PI Santosh Patil, along with the policemen, reached the Central Bus Stand and CIDCO Bus Stand to assess the security status. However, upon receiving information about the police's arrival, the miscreants fled from the scene.

Complaints of pickpocketing and thefts from passengers traveling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses from both bus stands have been on the rise. The Central Bus Stand falls under the jurisdiction of the Kranti Chowk police station, while the CIDCO Bus Stand is under the purview of the CIDCO police station.

Five incidents of pickpocketing and thefts are reported daily

Approximately five incidents of pickpocketing and thefts are reported daily. Vendors in the bus stand area keep a watch on the crowd and alert the thieves when there is a large gathering. While only a few vendors engage in such activities, others attempt to assist the police by providing information about the thieves. Unfortunately, these informants are often subjected to assault by the miscreants. Similarly, many passengers refrain from lodging complaints, either due to fear or haste. Nevertheless, several cases of purse, mobile phone, and jewelry thefts have been registered with the police.

The Kranti Chowk police have taken action against several male and female thieves caught red-handed at the bus stands. Despite these efforts, the number of thieves has not decreased. Vendors continue to call thieves whenever there is a crowd at the bus stands, taking advantage of the situation to steal valuables from passengers, according to sources.

The police have appealed to the public to file complaints with the police stations and to exercise caution with their valuables while traveling.