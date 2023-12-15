WATCH VIDEO: Violent Clash Between Two Groups Sparks Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bajajnagar | Video Screengrab

A violent clash erupted between two groups of youths in Bajajnagar, Waluj Mahanagar area on Wednesday. The confrontation unfolded on Hitech College Road and involved members from both groups.

The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, causing unrest among residents in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses observed the groups chasing and assaulting each other, disrupting traffic and drawing a large crowd. Despite attempts by some bystanders to intervene, the youths disregarded any efforts to calm the situation.

Residents promptly notified the police upon witnessing the altercation. However, by the time police arrived, the troublemakers had fled, evading capture.

This incident has compelled locals to demand concrete and lasting measures to curb such frequent disturbances, emphasising the need for a more permanent solution to ensure community safety. They are frustrated by the escalating criminal activities in the Waluj industrial area, and are troubled by the surge in fights, robberies, and thefts.