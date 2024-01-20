 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Planning Workshop For Architecture Students Concludes
The 12-day workshop covered issues like the use of open spaces under flyovers, parking management, traffic jams, hawker management, and railway station traffic.

The workshop on proper city planning for architecture students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar concluded on Thursday with a ceremony at the Einstein Hall in MGM Campus. Organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CSN) First organisation from January 4, the workshop included architecture students from Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College tasked with developing a city development plan. Town Planning Deputy Director Shrikant Deshmukh and City Engineer Avinash Deshmukh from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation were present.

12-day workshop covered several issues

The students, divided into six groups, studied various city problems and proposed measures to address them. The 12-day workshop covered issues like the use of open spaces under flyovers, parking management, traffic jams, hawker management, and railway station traffic. City Engineer Avinash Deshmukh, along with judges Sham Shelar (Indian Institute of Architecture local branch president), Architect Deepak Kulkarni, and former CSN First President Prashant Deshpande, evaluated the students' presentations during the concluding ceremony.

CSN First President Mukund Bhogale gave an introductory speech, and retired Town Planning Director Sunil Sukalikar provided guidance to the students. CREDAI President Vikas Chaudhary, along with dignitaries like Milind Thorat, Vinayak Joshi, Gauri Mirashi, Mukund Kulkarni, Habib Shaikh, and Rajesh Chanchlani, attended the event. The proceedings were conducted by Hemant Landge, who also proposed a vote of thanks.

