Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cidco MIDC Police Host Diwali Event, Advocate Public Involvement In Law Enforcement

During the 'Diwali get-together' event hosted by the Cidco MIDC police station, ACP Sainath Thombre expressed that "every citizen is a policeman," emphasising the collective responsibility to uphold law and order. Eminent residents within the Cidco MIDC's jurisdiction attended the function, organised by Inspector Gautam Patare to foster social policing and enhance police-resident communication.

Local residents shared their positive views, attributing Inspector Patare's initiatives since taking charge of building community confidence in the police force.

ACO Thombre highlighted that while public events like Ganesh Utsav, Eid, Shiv Jayanti, and Ambedkar Jayanti are celebrated joyfully, these occasions pose heightened tension for the police, striving to prevent untoward incidents. He urged people to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activities promptly, emphasising that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of every Indian, not just the police.

Inspector Patare acknowledged the cooperative nature of local residents, stressing the ongoing efforts of the police station to facilitate constructive dialogues with the public.