Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaos Erupts At Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Public Meeting In Gangapur |

Chaos spread during the public meeting of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Lasur in Gangapur tehsil when people thronged to grab medical, food, and sports kits in the middle of the meeting on Thursday.

Fadnavis was in Gangapur to attend a function for laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development works in the Gangapur tehsil, the constituency of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb.

The meeting was scheduled at 12:30pm, and people crowded the venue. Fadnavis arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by a chopper at Chikalthana Airport and proceeded towards Gangapur soon after. Fadnavis laid the stone of the Gangapur Lift Irrigation Scheme. Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, District Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, State Housing Minister Atul Save, MLA Bamb, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Conservation Department Deepak Kapoor, District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, and others were present.

Bamb had arranged to distribute kits of Kamgar Kalyan Peti, Ayushman Bharat Card, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Shravan Bal Scheme, Ujwalla Gas Scheme, women’s health kit, disabled kits, and sports kits. Fadnavis was supposed to distribute these kits in a representative manner. However, people started thronging the place where the kits were kept and began grabbing them forcibly.

While Fadnavis was delivering his speech, people left the venue to grab the kits. Fadnavis appealed to the people to stop and collect the kits after the programme, but they were in no mood to listen. Chaos prevailed at the meeting venue, and a stampede-like situation arose where people were grabbing the kits. People even scuffled with each other to nab the kits. Bamb had to personally go to the venue and convince the beneficiaries.

Entire Marathwada To Receive Adequate Water: Fadnavis

The state government has prepared an integrated water plan to eliminate the image of Marathwada as a dry region. Agricultural planning will change the crop pattern and facilitate natural agriculture. This irrigation scheme will provide water to around 30,000 acres in 40 villages in Gangapur. The farmers will receive adequate water in all seasons, Fadnavis said.