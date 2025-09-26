Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Youth Festival Of BAMU Begins Tomorrow With 1,021 Artists | Sourced

The Central Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be held from September 27 to 29. A total of 262 teams and 1,021 artists from four districts will participate, informed University Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar.

A press conference was organised on Thursday at the Student Development Board meeting hall to share details of the event. Present on the occasion were Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director, and Dr Sanjay Shinde, Chairman of the Publicity Committee.

The festival will be inaugurated on Saturday at 10 am at the University Auditorium by “Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra” fame actress Vanita Kharat. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulare will preside. Renowned director and alumnus Raoba Gajmal will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Also present will be Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarvade, Registrar Dr Amrutkar, Management Council Member Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Adv Dattatraya Bhange, and Director Dr Ambhure.

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will also be held at the same venue, with actor Vaibhav Mangle and noted art director and alumnus Narendra Rahurikar as chief guests. Other dignitaries attending include Dr Gautam Patil and Dr Venkatesh Lamb.

To ensure the smooth execution of the festival, 25 committees have been formed, comprising around 150 members, advisors and coordinators.

Participation at a Glance:

From the four district-level youth festivals (Sept 7–20), the winning teams have advanced to the central event. The total of 1,021 artists includes 527 female and 494 male participants.

These include: Dharashiv – 34 teams, 163 participants; Beed – 55 teams, 236 participants; Jalna – 58 teams, 208 participants; and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 115 teams, 414 participants.

28 Art Forms Across 5 Categories

Competitions will be held in five groups—Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, and Fine Arts—covering a total of 28 art forms. Additionally, a procession (shobhayatra) will be presented as a special attraction.

These will include:

Music: Indian Classical Vocal, Indian Classical Instrumental (Percussion), Indian Classical Instrumental (Non-Percussion), Natyasangeet, Indian Light Vocal (Solo), Indian Group Song: Folk Orchestra, Western Vocal (Solo), Western Instrumental, Western Group Song.

Dance: Indian Classical Dance, Folk/Tribal Dance.

Drama: One-act Play, Skit, Mimicry, Mime.

Literature: Debate, Quiz, Elocution.

Fine Arts: Rangoli, Clay Modelling, Collage, Spot Photography, Painting, Poster Making, Cartooning, and Installation, said Dr Ambhure.