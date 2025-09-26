Pune: PMC Launches Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness - Details Inside

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has operationalised a Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) aimed at strengthening epidemic preparedness, early detection and prevention of infectious disease outbreaks in the city.

The MSU training programme for health staff was conducted in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, from September 23 to 25.

On September 25, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram chaired a coordination meeting with stakeholders from various government and medical institutions to discuss the role of the MSU and ensure interdepartmental cooperation.

Representatives from the Airport Authority, India Meteorological Department, Public Health Laboratory, Railways, State FDA, NIV, WHO, State Pest Control Department, Animal Husbandry, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Survey Department, Pune Doctors’ Association, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, and PMC’s own departments (water supply, sewage disposal, education, IT, electricity, building design and health) participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the MSU would play a crucial role in “timely diagnosis, prevention and control of infectious diseases” and emphasised that it would also provide technical training to health workers and volunteers, further strengthening Pune’s public health system. He directed the Building Design Department to ensure that the unit becomes one of the best and most advanced in India.

The Commissioner also underlined the need for a strong mechanism to deal with diseases emerging from climate change, environmental issues, and contaminated food or water.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) MJ Pradeep Chandran highlighted that the MSU would conduct ward-level mapping and data analysis of epidemics, making it a vital tool for prevention and control.

Central-level official Dr Shubhangi Kalsunge, Joint Director of IDSP, NCDC, praised Pune for operationalising the MSU in record time, noting that it is one of only 20 such units across India.

Dr Pradeep Awate, Technical Advisor to the World Bank, emphasised the importance of interdepartmental coordination under the One Health approach, while Dr Nina Borade, Health Officer, PMC, said the MSU would provide much-needed scientific and technical strength to city health services.