 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Monday, January 12, 2026
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first central Folk Arts Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was inaugurated with great enthusiasm on Sunday. Folk poet Prashant More captivated the audience with his compelling poems, which explored themes of parental relationships, the constitution, love, and grief.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the event, while Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Kailas Ambhure, and several other dignitaries were present.

In his introductory speech, Dr Ambhure highlighted that folk art originates from the heritage of ancestors and the local culture, reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of society.

Vice Chancellor Dr Fulari remarked that the festival provides a unique opportunity for students from 24 universities to showcase their folk art on a single platform. He also announced the university’s plans to establish an independent Folk Arts Academy, emphasising that the Marathwada region has a rich tradition of folk arts, which deserves proper recognition and a dedicated platform.

Poet More said that while the world is filled with sorrow, folk art brings love and solace to listeners, helping them overcome grief. He noted that poems written in the local language resonate deeply with audiences, but creating such work requires dedication and hard work.

During the festival, More presented several poems that enthralled the audience. Dr Samadhan Ingale conducted the proceedings of the function, and Dr Amrutkar proposed a vote of thanks, concluding the inaugural event on a high note.

