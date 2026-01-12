Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready For CSMC Polls

Minister Nitesh Rane | X @NiteshNRane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The victory chariot of the BJP, led by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Devendra Fadnavis in the state, is running successfully. This chariot will continue to move swiftly for the development of the city, and the next mayor will be from the BJP,” said state minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

Rane was addressing a public meeting held at Aloknagar on Sunday to campaign for the party’s candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He appealed to the residents to support the BJP candidates and ensure their victory. BJP city chief Kishor Shitole, party leader Vivek Deshpande, and candidates from Ward No. 26 Anita Salve, Savita Kulkarni, Appasaheb Hiwal, and Padmsingh Rajput were also present at the event.

Rane emphasised that the development of the city can only be achieved if the BJP candidates are elected to the municipal corporation. “It is the responsibility of every voter to elect BJP representatives with a large margin of votes so that ongoing and future development projects can be implemented smoothly,” he said.

The meeting witnessed the presence of several prominent residents and supporters, including Bhagyashree Sable, Vijay Dhawale, Laxman Deshmukh, Laxman Shinde, Akshay Jadhav, Praveen Ghuge, Praveen Kulkarni, Sudhir Fulwadikar, Subodh Shinde, Rahul Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Borse, and Anant Sonekar, among others. Their participation highlighted the strong support for the party in the locality.

Rane concluded by urging all citizens to actively participate in the upcoming elections and help strengthen the BJP’s governance in the city for the benefit of its residents.