 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready For CSMC Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready For CSMC Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready For CSMC Polls

Rane was addressing a public meeting held at Aloknagar on Sunday to campaign for the party’s candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation elections

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Minister Nitesh Rane | X @NiteshNRane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The victory chariot of the BJP, led by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Devendra Fadnavis in the state, is running successfully. This chariot will continue to move swiftly for the development of the city, and the next mayor will be from the BJP,” said state minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

Rane was addressing a public meeting held at Aloknagar on Sunday to campaign for the party’s candidates in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. He appealed to the residents to support the BJP candidates and ensure their victory. BJP city chief Kishor Shitole, party leader Vivek Deshpande, and candidates from Ward No. 26 Anita Salve, Savita Kulkarni, Appasaheb Hiwal, and Padmsingh Rajput were also present at the event.

Rane emphasised that the development of the city can only be achieved if the BJP candidates are elected to the municipal corporation. “It is the responsibility of every voter to elect BJP representatives with a large margin of votes so that ongoing and future development projects can be implemented smoothly,” he said.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Worker Shouts ‘I Love You’ During Ajit Pawar’s Speech In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Dy CM...
article-image

The meeting witnessed the presence of several prominent residents and supporters, including Bhagyashree Sable, Vijay Dhawale, Laxman Deshmukh, Laxman Shinde, Akshay Jadhav, Praveen Ghuge, Praveen Kulkarni, Sudhir Fulwadikar, Subodh Shinde, Rahul Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Borse, and Anant Sonekar, among others. Their participation highlighted the strong support for the party in the locality.

FPJ Shorts
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Faster Visa & Mastercard Card Payments
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Faster Visa & Mastercard Card Payments
SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here
SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here
Uttar Pradesh Govt Set To Implement New Labour Code After Amendments, Legal Review And Stakeholder Consultation Process
Uttar Pradesh Govt Set To Implement New Labour Code After Amendments, Legal Review And Stakeholder Consultation Process
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure

Rane concluded by urging all citizens to actively participate in the upcoming elections and help strengthen the BJP’s governance in the city for the benefit of its residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

Nashik BJP Expels 60 Members For Anti-Party Activities In Municipal Elections

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm