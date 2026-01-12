Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction | Sourced

Frequent fire incidents at a scrap centre located near EON IT Park in Pune's Kharadi have turned into a serious civic and public health concern for residents. Locals accuse the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of inaction despite repeated complaints. Regular burning of scrap and garbage at the site has led to thick smoke, severe air pollution and growing health risks for people living in nearby residential societies.

Prabha Karpe, social activist and resident of Kharadi, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have complained many times to the Pune Municipal Corporation regarding the menace and air pollution due to garbage and scrap dumping in the locality. But authorities always respond that it is on private property. Private property should not be an excuse. If the majority of local residents are suffering from this nuisance, the administration should take action.”

Yogita Ambade, a resident of Gulmohar Gold Coast Society in Kharadi, said, “The scrap centre situated near EON IT Park is a menace. Many times we have seen fires in the scrap waste, leading to highly smoky air and contributing to air pollution. There is no need for a scrap centre in the middle of so many societies. We have been fighting for many years, but no one takes action. We have had to call fire vehicles to control the fires. Residents of nearby societies are facing daily nuisances. We have complained many times, but PMC does not take action. People have spent crores on their homes; such a menace in the locality is unbearable.”

Atul Jain, a resident of Gagan Avencia, Kharadi, added, “We are facing a severe health crisis due to the illegal burning of garbage right in the heart of our neighbourhood. This spot is surrounded by major IT parks and densely populated residential colonies. The toxic smoke is becoming unbearable, causing immediate respiratory issues, eye irritation and long-term risks like asthma and lung infections for our children and senior citizens. We urge the municipal authorities to take immediate action against this environmental crime before it leads to a major health epidemic in our community.”

Akshay Poorey, another resident of Kharadi, said, “The recent fire at a scrap godown in Kharadi severely impacted air quality and took multiple water tankers to control, yet the PMC closed the case with a mere Rs 5,000 fine. This reflects a deeply concerning attitude towards public health. Open garbage burning has become routine in Kharadi, exposing children, senior citizens and residents to toxic air with little to no enforcement. Scrap dealers operating in residential areas pose serious fire and health hazards and must be relocated immediately. PMC needs to act decisively, and citizens must stay vigilant and report such incidents without delay.”

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to the PMC's solid waste management department, but did not get a response.