Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eknath Shinde Urges Voters To Back Shiv Sena In CSMC Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The government led by Uddhav Thackeray had allocated only Rs 3 crore for the city’s new water supply scheme, which has hampered development. Therefore, voters should show their place to the Uddhav Sena and Congress by voting for Shiv Sena (Shinde),” appealed Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He was addressing a public meeting to campaign for Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates at the TV Centre Ground on Sunday evening. District guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Sanjana Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Ramesh Bornare, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani, district chief Rajendra Janjal, and other leaders were present.

Shinde said that this municipal corporation election is the first after the renaming of the city, making it the voters’ responsibility to elect a Shiv Sena mayor. He criticised the Uddhav Sena for fielding Rashid Mamu, who had opposed the renaming. “Enemies of Hindutva are spreading in the city, which poses a grave danger,” Shinde added.

He further slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, saying they claim Shiv Sena (Shinde) is a duplicate, but they became duplicates themselves by abandoning the ideals of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

The city’s new water supply scheme is in its final stages. Once completed in two phases, it will provide 200 MLD of water, ensuring the city will no longer face water scarcity in summer. The government will also decide on granting freehold rights to CIDCO residents and PR cards to residents of the Gunthewari areas.

Shinde highlighted that people have faith in Shiv Sena, as reflected in recent elections: the party elected a large number of MLAs during the assembly elections, 70 presidents, and 1,400 corporators in municipal council elections.

The Shiv Sena’s election manifesto was released on the occasion by Shinde and other leaders.