Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bodies Of Workers Died In Waluj Fire Transported To Bihar |

The charred bodies of the workers involved in the massive fire incident at Sunshine Enterprises factory in the Waluj Industrial area in the early hours of Sunday were transported to their native places in Bihar. Out of the six victims, five were taken to Bihar in two ambulances on Monday evening.

The fire erupted at Sunshine Enterprises around 1 am on Sunday, quickly engulfing the entire factory. Among the 15 workers present, including the contractor, his wife, and two children, six were unable to escape the blaze. Trapped inside with only one entrance and all other sides closed off, the workers faced a tragic fate. Riyaz Bashir Syed (25), a resident of Roshangaon in Badnapur tehsil in Jalna district, was taken to his native village for the last rites. The remaining five bodies of Mohammad Mushtaq Mohammad Ibrahim (62), Kaisar Alam Jafaruddin (37), Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Ehrar (17), Ramlal Ramvilas Sindriya (16), and Mohammad Margab Alam Sahabuddin (32) were transported to Bihar.

Families faced financial difficulties

Facing financial constraints, the relatives of the deceased workers sought help from the police, and local authorities, along with generous donors, arranged two ambulances for the transportation of the bodies. The ambulances departed for Bihar on Monday at around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Waluj MIDC police have filed charges against the owner, Saberkhan Shabbirkhan Pathan, and the labour contractor, Mohammad Hisnomuddin Shaikh, holding them responsible for the six workers' deaths in the Waluj fire incident.

Safety norms were blatantly ignored at Sunshine Enterprises, as the company lacked proper exits, safety equipment, and fire extinguishers. The site, surrounded from all sides with only one entrance, posed a significant risk.

The absence of alternative exit routes proved fatal for the workers during the fire. The company produces plastic and cotton hand gloves, with the raw materials processed on-site. The authorities have highlighted the need for adherence to safety regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.