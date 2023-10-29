Maharashtra: DRI Seizes ₹250 Crore Worth Drugs At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar; 2 Arrested

Representational photo | File

A joint operation was conducted by DRI, Pune Regional Unit, DRI, Ahmedabad and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad police on October 20, wherein mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine, having illicit market value of approximately Rs 250 crore were seized under the NDPS Act. Two persons,including the mastermind and owner of a factory, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

As a result of sustained and swift investigation in the said case, DRI officers have busted one more factory involved in production / storage of Narcotics at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra on 28.10.2023.

Search of two factory premises of a company named M/s Apex Medichem Pvt. Ltd. resulted in the recovery of about 107 litres of liquid Mephedrone.Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be approx.Rs.160 Crores. All the recovered substances have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Two persons have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 including owner of the factory and the warehouse manager.

Further investigation in the case in under progress.

The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of Narcotics in the country.