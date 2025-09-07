'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe

Eknath Shinde & Kunal Kamra | File Pic & X (@kunalkamra88)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has offered his first public response to the escalating controversy surrounding comedian Kunal Kamra, who labelled him a “gaddar” (traitor) during a stand-up act. The targeted joke triggered widespread backlash, including vandalism at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio by Shinde-affiliated Shiv Sena workers.

Shinde stated he does not support the violent reactions from party workers stating, "so many people talk about me, can't go hit them all." He later gesturing the controversy to keep in the past.

"Kunal Kamra agar wapas aaye to kya Shiv Sena ke Karyakarta Virodh Karenge"



"Abhi Usko Chhod Diya hai, Abhi kya pakad ke baithe" 😂 pic.twitter.com/cRYJVEuzpJ — Facts (@BefittingFacts) September 6, 2025

This controversy has ignited fierce debate on social media. On one side, supporters of Kamra have staunchly defended freedom of expression. On the other, many have echoed Shinde’s view that satire has its limits, especially when directed at powerful political figures. Some netizens condemned the response, “Action causes reaction is not a justification for vandalism,” wrote one, while others argued, “Freedom of speech cannot be a shield for defamation.”

Kunal Kamra, however, remained unapologetic. The Bombay High Court admitted Kunal Kamra’s petition to quash the FIR related to his 'gaddar' comments and instructed Mumbai Police not to arrest him. The Division Bench, led by Justices Sarang V. Kotwal and S. M. Modak, allowed the police to proceed with the investigation, directing them to record Kamra’s statement in Chennai with local assistance.

The court noted the seriousness of the issues raised by both parties and considered Kamra's claims of receiving death threats, acknowledging his need for security. The petition sought to stay the investigation and protect against coercive actions. The court concluded that recording Kamra's statement could proceed without arresting him, given police notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS.