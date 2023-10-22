Major Drug Bust In Maharashtra As DRI Seizes Contraband Worth ₹250 Crore In Aurangabad, 2 Held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a factory allegedly involved in production of narcotics at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). Two persons have been arrested and contraband worth Rs 250 crore has been seized, the agency officials said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police, search operations were conducted at various locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Later on the Crime Branch of Aurangabad Police also assisted in the operation.

Details of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Recovered

"Search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian Currency of about Rs 30 lakhs. A factory set up situated in Paithan MIDC by the name Mahalakshmi Industries, involved in the production of Mephedrone and Ketamine was detected. A Total of 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone (MD), 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone weighing about 9.3 Kg was recovered from the said site," said a DRI official.

He added, "Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than Rs 250 crores. All the recovered substances have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Two persons, including the key conspirator, have been arrested in the said case. The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of Narcotics in the country."

Recent Drug Busts in Maharashtra

In the recent past, several drug manufacturing units functioning in Maharashtra have been busted by the police and central agencies.Few days ago, Mumbai Crime Branch officials had arrested two brothers from Khar and based on the information provided by them, the police had raided a factory in Chincholi MIDC, Solapur and seized MD worth Rs 16 crore. The crime branch seized 50 to 60 kg of raw material meant for preparing MD from the factory, the value of the material was said to be around Rs 100 crore.

Earlier this month, Sakinaka police had raided a factory in Nashik MIDC and had recovered about 150 kg of drugs and arrested a total of 12 accused. Market value of seized drugs was Rs 300 crore. On October 06, the Narcotics Control Bureau officials had busted two clandestine laboratories involved in manufacturing Alprazolam and had seized huge quantity of the said drugs and raw materials.

