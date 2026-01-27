Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Destroying Our Heritage, Says MVA After Manikarnika Ghat Row | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The allied parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday staged demonstrations to condemn the BJP government for demolishing the historic Manikarnika Ghat constructed at Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, and for demolishing the statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar. The agitators condemned the act by raising slogans against the BJP government and paid tributes to Ahilyadevi Holkar.

The demonstrations were held at the statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar at Kokanwadi. Party workers of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Prahar Sanghatana and the Communist Party of India participated in the agitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said that Ahilyadevi Holkar was one of the most able administrators in the country. She constructed the historic Manikarnika Ghat at Kashi, which has been demolished by the Uttar Pradesh government. This has unveiled the false face of the BJP’s Hindutva, he said.

Congress district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar said that BJP leaders have frequently defamed national heroes. Now, they want to demolish historic monuments in the country.

NCP (SP) leader Pandurang Tangade Patil said that Ahilyadevi Holkar is a symbol of social work and able administration. The destruction of monuments is a severe blow to social solidarity in the country.

Subhash Patil, Chetan Kamble, Shaikh Younus, Yogesh Ban, Rameshwar Tayade, Prakash Mugdiya, Mahendra Ramandwal, Vishal Banswal, Santosh Jejurkar, Santosh Khedke, Kishor Kachwah, Arvind Dhivar, Balasaheb Thorat, Digvijay Sherkhane and other leaders were present.