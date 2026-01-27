 Alert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAlert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst

Alert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst

The private bus (MH29 AW 4444) was on its way from Pune to Yavatmal when, upon reaching near Selgaon Shivar, the rear tyre suddenly burst. The driver, Bhimrao Ghode, noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus. He immediately parked the bus by the roadside and asked all the passengers to get out

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Alert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst | Sourced

Jalna: A private bus travelling from Pune to Yavatmal suddenly caught fire after a tyre burst at Selgaon Shivar on the Jalna–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fortunately, no casualties occurred due to the alertness of the driver, but the entire bus was reduced to ashes.

Read Also
Pune Engineer's Suicide: Women Confront Rupali Chakankar, Ask 'What Changes Were Made To Law After...
article-image

The private bus (MH29 AW 4444) was on its way from Pune to Yavatmal when, upon reaching near Selgaon Shivar, the rear tyre suddenly burst. The driver, Bhimrao Ghode, noticed smoke coming from the back of the bus. He immediately parked the bus by the roadside and asked all the passengers to get out. He woke up the passengers, who were fast asleep during the wee hours, and instructed them to alight immediately.

All the passengers got off, after which the fire started spreading rapidly. Employees of a nearby petrol pump tried to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers, but due to heavy winds, the flames intensified and soon engulfed the entire bus. The bus was reduced to ashes in no time.

Read Also
Pune Woman Cheated Of ₹26 Lakh By Mumbai Man, Sexually Exploited On False Promise Of Marriage
article-image

Upon receiving information, the Badnapur police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot, but by then the bus had already been reduced to ashes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported due to the alertness of the bus driver.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision
Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur
Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur
'Go Back If You Love India So Much': Republic Day Celebrations In Australia Goes Viral - Watch Video
'Go Back If You Love India So Much': Republic Day Celebrations In Australia Goes Viral - Watch Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Wine Shop By Breaking Wall, Liquor & Cash Worth ₹6...
‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam In Nanded Showcases Sacrifice, Humanity & Communal Harmony
‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam In Nanded Showcases Sacrifice, Humanity & Communal Harmony
Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Names Nilesh Nikam As Group Leader In Pune Civic Body; Likely To Be PMC’s...
Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Names Nilesh Nikam As Group Leader In Pune Civic Body; Likely To Be PMC’s...
Alert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst
Alert Driver Saves Lives As Pune-Yavatmal Bus Catches Fire After Tyre Burst
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Destroying Our Heritage, Says MVA After Manikarnika Ghat Row
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Destroying Our Heritage, Says MVA After Manikarnika Ghat Row