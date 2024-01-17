Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bar Association Of Industrial Lawyers Announces New Executive Body For 2024 | Sourced

The executive body of the Bar Association of Industrial Lawyers (BAIL), operating in the Labour and Industrial Court at Aurangabad, was recently declared.

Adv Prakash Shinde has been unanimously appointed as the president, and Adv Parag Shahane as the secretary for the year 2024. The appointments took place during the general body meeting of BAIL.

The executive body, including Vice President Adv. SS Kulkarni, Women’s Vice President Manjusha Ambekar, Joint Secretary Nitin Dhobale, Treasurer Avinash Katkar, Cultural Department Head Pradeep Dhawale, Secretary Gajanan Telange, and other members, was appointed unanimously.

The new body aims to organise innovative projects and programmes during the upcoming year.