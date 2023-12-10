Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Leads Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra In District |

The event for the Central Government's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, designed to spread awareness about its diverse schemes was held at Kailas Nagar through the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) via video conferencing on Saturday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

The initiative, spanning rural and urban areas, focuses on informing urban beneficiaries about Central Government schemes, ensuring widespread participation.

Ujwala Gas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Card Yojana beneficiaries received kit and Ayushman Bharat Cards.

Minister for Co-operation and Housing, Atul Save, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Haribhau Bagde, Commissioner and Administrator, G Srikanth, Additional Commissioner, Ranjit Patil, Sankalp Yatra Control Officer and Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pande, Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete, Health Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandala, Executive Engineer KM Falak, Assistant Medical Health Officer Archana Rane, and others graced the occasion, drawing an attendance of around 1000 citizens.

A collective oath was taken for the Developed India Resolution. Save and G Srikanth provided guidance.

G Srikanth emphasised citizens' right to benefit from every government scheme, including six initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, Ayushyaman Bharat, PM Savanidhi, Personal Toilet under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Amrit 2.0 Yojana, and Khelo India. Beneficiaries yet to receive benefits were encouraged to register.

The Sankalp Yatra Rath will traverse crowded zones, appealing to citizens to avail themselves of these schemes. Sankalp Yatra Control Officer Ankush Pandey informed about a camp set up at the Rath's location.