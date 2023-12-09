'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Receives Overwhelming Response In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 14,813 Individuals Take Benefits At 117 Locations | Sourced

The 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' aimed at educating beneficiaries about various government schemes, has seen an overwhelming response in the district. Over the past few days, the yatra covered 117 locations, with 14,813 individuals benefitting from diverse government programmes, stated ZP Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Omprakash Ramawat.

Extensive planning preceded the yatra, which witnessed the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in Itawa. The yatra encompassed 18 places in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil, 15 in Phulambri, 18 in Kannad, 19 in Vaijapur, 12 in Gangapur, 18 in Sillod, and 17 in Paithan, totaling 117 locations. A total of 14,813 beneficiaries, including 8,868 men and 5,861 women, availed themselves of various government schemes during these visits.

Among the beneficiaries, 1,598 took advantage of the Suraksha Vima Scheme, 1,228 of the Jeevanjyoti Vima Scheme, and 2,858 of the Arogya Scheme. Additionally, brochures elucidating the schemes were distributed to the public during the yatra.

We also published the following article recently

₹6 Lakh Jeep Disappears From Hotel Premises, Case Lodged

On October 24, a jeep valued at ₹6 lakh was reported stolen from Limbe Jalgaon in the Waluj area. Ganesh Arun Kudhare (24), a resident engaged in a fishery business in Waluj, had parked his jeep (MH20 GC 4585) in front of a hotel while he went to Paithan for fishing. Upon returning around 11:30am and stopping at Limbejalgaon for lunch, he discovered his jeep missing.

After a thorough search, Kudhare learned that Namdev Maroti Parse, hailing from Mangrul, Majalgaon, Beed, was identified as the alleged thief. He promptly reported the theft to the Waluj police station, leading to the filing of a case against Parse on Friday.

The investigation into the case is being carried out by PSI SR Dilwale.