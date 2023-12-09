Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹6 Lakh Jeep Disappears From Hotel Premises, Case Lodged | Sourced

On October 24, a jeep valued at ₹6 lakh was reported stolen from Limbe Jalgaon in the Waluj area. Ganesh Arun Kudhare (24), a resident engaged in a fishery business in Waluj, had parked his jeep (MH20 GC 4585) in front of a hotel while he went to Paithan for fishing. Upon returning around 11:30am and stopping at Limbejalgaon for lunch, he discovered his jeep missing.

After a thorough search, Kudhare learned that Namdev Maroti Parse, hailing from Mangrul, Majalgaon, Beed, was identified as the alleged thief. He promptly reported the theft to the Waluj police station, leading to the filing of a case against Parse on Friday.

The investigation into the case is being carried out by PSI SR Dilwale.

We also published the following article recently

Collision Between Car & Motorcycle Injures Father-Daughter Duo Severely

Two motorcyclists were seriously injured after a dash by a speeding car at Jikthan Phata on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune Highway on Friday evening. The injured have been identified as Bhikchand Ramrao Zalke (55) and his daughter Gayatri Zalke (18), both residents of Jikthan.

Zalke and his daughter were going on the motorcycle (MH20 ET 5132) from Limbejalgaon to Jikthan on Friday evening. A speeding car (MH20 CH 9988) dashed their motorcycle from behind. Gayatri sustained serious injuries while Zalke sustained minor injuries. Both the injured were rushed to the sub-district hospital at Gangapur in a free ambulance run by Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sanstha.