Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collision Between Car & Motorcycle Injures Father-Daughter Duo Severely | Sourced

Two motorcyclists, Bhikchand Ramrao Zalke (55) and his daughter Gayatri Zalke (18), both residents of Jikthan, sustained severe injuries after a speeding car collided with their motorcycle at Jikthan Phata along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune Highway on Friday evening.

The duo was en route from Limbejalgaon to Jikthan when a car (MH20 CH 9988) travelling at high speed crashed into their motorcycle from behind. Gayatri suffered severe injuries, while Zalke sustained minor ones. They were promptly rushed to the sub-district hospital at Gangapur in an ambulance provided by Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sanstha.

₹6 Lakh Jeep Disappears From Hotel Premises, Case Lodged

On October 24, a jeep valued at ₹6 lakh was reported stolen from Limbe Jalgaon in the Waluj area. Ganesh Arun Kudhare (24), a resident engaged in a fishery business in Waluj, had parked his jeep (MH20 GC 4585) in front of a hotel while he went to Paithan for fishing. Upon returning around 11:30am and stopping at Limbejalgaon for lunch, he discovered his jeep missing.

After a thorough search, Kudhare learned that Namdev Maroti Parse, hailing from Mangrul, Majalgaon, Beed, was identified as the alleged thief. He promptly reported the theft to the Waluj police station, leading to the filing of a case against Parse on Friday.

The investigation into the case is being carried out by PSI SR Dilwale.