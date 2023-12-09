 Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In Yerawada
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In Yerawada

Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In Yerawada

The increasing involvement of minors in serious crimes has become a concerning issue. To address this, police stations have been directed to provide counseling to minors, aiming to deter them from engaging in criminal activities

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In Yerawada | File Image

Yerawada recently witnessed a bout of terror caused by four machete-wielding minors who resorted to pelting stones at shops, vandalising vehicles, and threatening locals. Following this incident, a police official lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the four minors.

As per the police information, two days ago, the four minors brandishing machetes wreaked havoc in Yerawada's Ramnagar area. Their rampage involved damaging two parked cars, two bikes, and intimidating local residents. The group also targeted three shops, including a liquor store, at Sadalbaba Chowk in Yerawada, breaking their windows.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Yuva Morcha Stages Protest In Bhima Koregaon Against Priyank Kharge's Comments On...
article-image

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, but the minors had dispersed by then.

Due to fear, locals refrained from filing a complaint against the minors. Hence, a police official, Ajit Waghule, took the initiative and filed a complaint resulting in the case being registered against them.

Meanwhile, the increasing involvement of minors in serious crimes has become a concerning issue. To address this, police stations have been directed to provide counseling to minors, aiming to deter them from engaging in criminal activities.

Read Also
NIA Raids In Maharashtra: Locations In Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha & Pune Searched In ISIS Terror...
article-image

We also published the following article recently

FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati Hill

After an unidentified woman was discovered deceased near a dilapidated water tank on Parvati Hill on August 17, 2020, an initial examination suggested no visible injuries, leading authorities to register a case of accidental death. However, recent findings from a forensic report unveiled evidence of assault on the woman's head and chest by a blunt object, confirming a homicide.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed against unidentified individuals at the Parvati police station. Despite ongoing efforts, the woman's identity remains unknown, although a tattoo reading 'Surekha' is visible on her arm. Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in identifying the victim.

The case is being investigated under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Jairam Paigude and Crime Branch Inspector Vijay Khomane.

Read Also
Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pedestrian Day In Pune: Date, Venue, Time, Events - Here's All You Need To Know

Pedestrian Day In Pune: Date, Venue, Time, Events - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In...

Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In...

Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati...

Pune News: FIR Lodged Against Unidentified Persons Three Years After Woman Was Found Dead On Parvati...

3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade...

3 Booked, 1 Arrested In Connection With Fire At Candle-Making Factory In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Talawade...

Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation

Pune: 4 Central Teams To Visit 8 Districts In Maharashtra To Review Drought Situation