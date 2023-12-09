Pune News: 4 Machete-Wielding Minors Vandalise Vehicles, Pelt Stones At Shops, Threaten Citizens In Yerawada | File Image

Yerawada recently witnessed a bout of terror caused by four machete-wielding minors who resorted to pelting stones at shops, vandalising vehicles, and threatening locals. Following this incident, a police official lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the four minors.

As per the police information, two days ago, the four minors brandishing machetes wreaked havoc in Yerawada's Ramnagar area. Their rampage involved damaging two parked cars, two bikes, and intimidating local residents. The group also targeted three shops, including a liquor store, at Sadalbaba Chowk in Yerawada, breaking their windows.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, but the minors had dispersed by then.

Due to fear, locals refrained from filing a complaint against the minors. Hence, a police official, Ajit Waghule, took the initiative and filed a complaint resulting in the case being registered against them.

Meanwhile, the increasing involvement of minors in serious crimes has become a concerning issue. To address this, police stations have been directed to provide counseling to minors, aiming to deter them from engaging in criminal activities.

