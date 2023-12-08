Pune: BJP Yuva Morcha Stages Protest In Bhima Koregaon Against Priyank Kharge's Comments On Savarkar; WATCH VIDEO | Video Screengrab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Friday staged a protest in Bhima Koregaon, Shirur taluka, against Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge following his controversial remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Kharge's comments on a portrait of Savarkar on Thursday triggered a controversy. Addressing reporters, Kharge said that he was of the opinion that the photo of Savarkar should not be in the Karnataka Assembly as his "ideology incites hatred".

"I am of the strong opinion that Savarkar's photo should not be there in the Assembly or the Counsel. If BJP has a problem with it, it is their problem. It is my opinion that anybody whose ideology incites hatred, creates division should not be there, Savarkar's portrait should not be there," Kharge said.

Led by district president Sandeep Satav, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a protest against Kharge, during which they stepped on a banner bearing his photo and hit it with footwear.

"We vehemently protest against Kharge. We will not tolerate his disparaging remarks against VD Savarkar. Not just him, but Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have also made disrespectful comments about Savarkar on numerous occasions," Satav remarked.

He called upon Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to clarify their stance on Hindutva and make it clear whether they condemn Kharge's statements.

"If this happens again, we will prohibit Congress leaders from entering our district," Satav warned.