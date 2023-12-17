 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arrest Made In Shine Tech Industries Robbery; ₹2 Lakh Worth Items Recovered
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arrest Made In Shine Tech Industries Robbery; ₹2 Lakh Worth Items Recovered

Additionally, a scrap dealer, Aman Muktar Sheikh, was found in possession of these stollen items worth ₹2 lakh.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
A thief who stole various spare parts from Shine Tech Industries in Waluj Industrial Estate has been arrested and stolen goods were seized, an official said on Sunday.

Additionally, a scrap dealer, Aman Muktar Sheikh, was found in possession of these stollen items worth ₹2 lakh. The theft occurred on December 10 when unknown thieves stole materials worth ₹5.30 lakh from Gaurav Nikam's premises in Waluj Industrial Estate. The stolen goods weighed 2,746 kg. After registering a case at the MIDC Waluj Police Station, further investigation revealed information from an informant about the accused Santosh Bhimrao Kamble residing in Ghanegaon.

A trap was set, leading to the arrest of Kamble. He later admitted to the theft with the assistance of an accomplice and disclosed that the stolen items were sold in Ranjangaon to scrap dealer Aman Muktar Sheikh. The police seized iron material weighing 497 kg valued at ₹2.10 lakh from Sheikh's possession. The main accused remains at large, and the police are actively searching for his whereabouts.

This successful operation was conducted by a special investigation team under the guidance of senior police inspector Avinash Aghav and sub-inspector Ganesh Tathe. The team included Gotam Vavle, Deepak Rothe, Dhiraj Kabaliye, Suresh Bhise, Yashwant Gobade, Nitin Iname, Satwant Sahle, Hunman Thoke, Suraj Kumar Aggarwal, Suresh Kache.

