Hingoli: Rinku Rajguru To Grace Vasundhara Foundation Kabaddi Tournament's Award Ceremony On Sunday

'Sairat' fame Rinku Rajguru will grace the award ceremony of the Vasundhara Foundation Kabaddi Tournament 2023 in Hingoli today.

Kabaddi enthusiasts in Hingoli district enjoyed an exhilarating experience during the third edition of the Kabaddi Tournament 2023, organised by Vasundhara Foundation. Unfolding from December 15 to 16 at the Ramlila Ground in Hingoli, the event showcased thrilling moments and celebrated sportsmanship. The competition spanned three days, with league matches, knockout rounds.

Organised by Vasundhara Foundation, the CSR arm of the Goda Farms group in Kalamnuri, the competition showcased the skills of the state's top 20 teams.

Mission 132 KV initiative

Manisha Katkar, the president of Vasundhara Foundation, expressed the goal of reviving kabaddi at the village level in Hingoli district through the Mission 132 KV (Kabaddi Villages) initiative.

The tournament, now in its third year, featured 190 teams from across the districts. The opening ceremony included distinguished guests such as actor and comedian Bhau Kadam, former captain of Indian Kabaddi team Honappa Gowda, and international player Snehal Shinde (Pune). Prizes include 2 Lakhs for the winner, 1 Lakh 50 thousand for the second position, 1 Lakh for the third spot, and 1 Lakh 50 thousand for the fourth position.