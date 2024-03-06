Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 4 Arrested For Stealing Plastic Granules Worth ₹1.50 Lakh |

The local crime branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police arrested four thieves for stealing plastic granules from a factory in Chitegaon, Bidkin, on Tuesday. The arrested individuals are identified as Ganesh Nirmal (32) and Akash Sonawane (23) from New Hanumannagar, Kamlapur, Gangapur, along with Anand Waghmare (27) and Dnyaneshwar Gavhane (43) from Pawannagar, Rangjangaon Shenpunji, Waluj.

As per the complaint lodged by the manager of Kishor Packaging and Lamination Pvt Ltd, Amol Dhudhre, the company produces plastic granules. On Tuesday night, unidentified individuals broke into the warehouse and stole 179 bags of plastic granules worth ₹1.50 lakh. The Bidkin police station registered a case accordingly.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya instructed the local crime branch to investigate the case alongside the Bidkin police. PI Satish Wagh initiated the investigation and received information from informants implicating the accused. They were allegedly hiding the stolen plastic granules in a godown in the Kamlapur area. Acting on this intelligence, the police team laid a trap, apprehended all four suspects, and seized the stolen bags, a vehicle, and mobile phones valued at ₹11.76 lakh.