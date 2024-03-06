Pune: PMPML's Special Bus Services For Mahashivratri To Nilkantheshwar, Baneshwar; Click Here For Details

Pune's Night Bus Service, 'Raat Rani,' Generates ₹30.85 Lakh Revenue In 6 Months |

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has introduced special bus services for the convenience of devotees.

On March 8, 2024, in view of Mahashivratri, PMPML has organised special bus services from key bus stands to accommodate devotees traveling to Nilakantheshwar (Rulegaon), Baneshwar (Nasrapur), and Ghorawadeshwar Temple Paytha (Shankarwadi).

Designated bus stands

The designated bus stands include Katraj Sarpodnyan, Swargate Main Stand, and Nigdi (Pavale Chowk). The initial journey from Katraj Sarpodnyan to Baneshwar (Cheladi Phata) is scheduled for 5:30 am, with additional crews and 11 buses operating on alternate routes (61, 293, 296, and 296-A) at an average frequency of every 20 minutes.

For the Nilkantheshwar (Rulegaon) pilgrimage, the first departure from Swargate main stand is set for 3:30am. Twelve extra crews, along with buses on alternate routes (52-A) and two regular and extra crew buses, will be available with an average frequency of every 15 to 20 minutes. The initial journey from Nigdi (Pavale Chowk) to Ghorawdeshwar Mandir Paytha (Shankarwadi) will commence at 5:20am. A total of 20 buses will operate on five alternative routes (305, 341, 342, 368, and 371) at an average frequency of every 10 to 15 minutes.

PMPML encourages a maximum number of devotees to utilise these bus services from the three designated bus stations.