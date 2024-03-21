Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3.5 Years Old Girl Dies After Falling From Building

Representative Photo |

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after falling from the second floor of a building in Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Waluj area. The deceased has been identified as Agni Bharti from Ranjangaon.

According to the details, Babankumar Bharti, the father of the deceased girl, lives in Ranjangaon with his family. On March 15, his daughter Agni was playing on the second floor of the building when she fell and sustained serious injuries.

Babankumar and nearby residents immediately rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she was treated at the trauma care center. However, she stopped responding to the treatment and passed away on Wednesday afternoon. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.