Mumbai: Youth Dies In Rail Accident Near Tilak Nagar Railway Station; Father Suspects Friends Killed His Son

Youth Dies In Rail Accident Near Tilak Nagar Railway Station, Father Suspect Friends Killed His Son

Mumbai: The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter where a 21-year-old man was found dead on the railway tracks near the Tilak Nagar railway station. Father of the deceased now alleges that his son was in fact murdered by his ‘friends’.

According to the police, the incident happened on February 21 and it surfaced when railway personnel spotted the body of Mehul Parmar on the railway tracks. The Wadala GRP later registered an ADR, and sent the body to KEM Hospital for postmortem.

Later, on Monday, the father of the deceased, Arvind Parmar, approached the Wadala GRP with a complainant where he had alleged that his son was murdered by Mehul’s friends named Disha Khilare, Manoj and Puja. In the complaint, Arvind said, “My son, on Feb 21, left home at night, around 9:30. He was accompanied by a girl named Disha Khilare and two more people.

Earlier, my son Mehul had some fight with Disha, and he was assaulted by someone. The trio and Mehul had recurring fights related to money matters and on the same day Mehul’s body was found on the tracks.”

Arvind continued, “My son didn’t die in a railway accident, in fact he was murdered by them. I know my son was taken somewhere to Turbe on the same day (before the incident was reported) which means they had already planned on killing him.” Arvind also alleged that the three suspects, Disha, Manoj and Puja, are currently absconding.

Meanwhile, senior police inspector Smita Dhakane of Wadala GRP, rubbished all the claims based on the postmortem report by KEM Hospital. She said, “The PM report suggests that the deceased’s injuries on his bodies were inflicted by being hit by the train, hence the cause of death is accidental in nature. We have verified the reports, and based on the same the ADR was registered.”

Countering the same, Arvind added that the injury marks on Mehul’s body suggests being stabbed with a sharp weapon, and hit by a stick or rod-like object.