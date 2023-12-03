Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30-year-old Destitute Woman Rehabilitated In Ashram |

The Harsul police, in collaboration with the 'Manuski Group,' successfully rescued a 30-year-old destitute woman who had been wandering across the state for almost a year. The woman was noticed by local residents, including Devidas Tate and others, sitting on the road in the chilly cold on Saturday night in the Harsul area. Tate promptly informed the Manuski Group director, Sumit Pandit.

Pandit immediately informed the Harsul police and went to the spot. Together, the police and social workers approached the woman, gaining her trust and inquiring about her name and address. Despite showing signs of mental disturbance, the woman, identified as Rani Somtha Ubale (30), revealed that she is a resident of Pulgaon in Daund tehsil, Pune district. She explained that she left her house due to domestic disputes, roaming various places in the state for the past year. With her parents deceased and her husband and in-laws abandoning her, Rani was in a vulnerable situation.

Inspector Prashant Potdar of the Harsul police station instructed Sumit Pandit and Puja Pandit to temporarily house Rani in the Manuski Group’s Old Age Home pending further action. After undergoing necessary medical tests and completing documentation, she was taken to the Ashram around 2 am on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the local police informed the Pulgaon police to contact Rani's relatives and update them about her situation. Sumit Pandit mentioned that Rani has been rehabilitated in the Ashram, and a decision regarding her future will be made after contacting her relatives. If they are unwilling to accept her, the Ashram will take full responsibility for her lifelong rehabilitation.

PI Potdar stated that the police swiftly responded to the location where the woman was found. Lady constables took her into custody, provided her with new clothes, and, after administering necessary medication, arranged for her transfer to the Ashram. The rescue operation received support from various individuals, including Devidas Gadekar, Jailal Rathod, Ravindra Shinde, Ashwini Gadekar, Puja Pandit, Ranjana Darde, Sharad Sonawane, Devidas Tare, and others.